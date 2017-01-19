Greenwell Energy Solutions acquires Exclusive Energy Services

Houston-based oilfield service provider Greenwell Energy Solutions has acquired another service company.

Greenwell has purchased Exclusive Energy Services, a company that provides data acquisition system — or DAS — automated mixing plants for hydraulic fracturing sites.

The automated mixing plants more accurately measure chemicals that are used, which lowers the volume of chemicals needed for effective mixes said James Kiser, Greenwell’s president, in a statement.

“We’ve had significant growth in our mixing plant business as customers are impressed with how our units perform and the technical strength of our operators,” Kiser said. “The acquisition gives us a larger fleet of DAS unites and we can successfully execute even the most complex jobs through the advanced technology.”

Greenwell now has 16 mixing plants, seven of which are DAS plants.