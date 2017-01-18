Plains All American to expand Cactus pipeline in West Texas

Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline is expanding capacity of a section of its Cactus pipeline in West Texas to about 390,000 barrels per day, the company said on Wednesday.

The expansion, of about 70 miles of pipe stretching south from Midland, will allow Plains to move more oil from the Permian Basin to refineries and ports at Corpus Christi and other delivery points.

The Cactus pipeline is a 310-mile, 20-inch crude oil pipeline that connects to Plains’ Eagle Ford Joint Venture pipeline. The Eagle Ford can carry 660,000 barrels per day and serves the Three Rivers and Corpus Christi markets directly. It can also supply Houston through connections.

The section to expand runs from McCamey to Gardendale, the company said. It expects to finish expansion in the third quarter of 2017.