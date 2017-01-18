Oil, gasoline stockpiles surge higher

Stockpiles of crude oil and refined petroleum products jumped significantly last week, pressuring oil prices and adding to concerns that increased U.S. drilling activity could undermine OPEC efforts to cut production and global surpluses.

Commercial crude inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels while gasoline stocks climbed by 5 million barrels last week, the Energy Department reported Wednesday. Inventories of all petroleum products, include diesel, heating fuel, and jet fuel, rose by 13.4 million barrels over the past week.

Oil prices fell in New York, trading at $52.11 a barrel, down 37 cents, at about 10:50 a.m. Central.

Analysts have worried that as oil prices have risen, following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output by 1.2 million barrels, increase drilling in U.S. shale fields would offset those reductions and hold prices down. U.S. drillers have returned more than 200 rigs to operation for their low in May, and the Energy Department recently reported the biggest gain in U.S. production in about a year.

Much of the activity is concentrated in West Texas Permian, a particularly productive field where companies can earn profits at relatively low prices.