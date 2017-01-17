ExxonMobil doubles Permian holding through acquisitions from Bass family

Exxon Mobil Corp. will add billions of barrels of oil equivalent to its Permian Basin resource by acquiring a set of companies from a wealthy Fort Worth family.

The exploration giant announced Tuesday that it will acquire 250,000 acres of New Mexico’s oil-rich Delaware Basin from the Bass family for $5.6 billion. The acquisition includes the company BOPCO, along with other companies, according to a statement from Exxon Mobil.

The highly productive region has an estimated resource of 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which will increase Exxon Mobil’s Permian resource to 6 billion barrels.

“The acquisition strengthens Exxon Mobil’s significant presence in the dominant U.S. growth area for onshore oil production,” company Chairman and CEO Darren W. Woods said in a statement.

“This investment gives us an exceptional Delaware Basin position in a proven multi-stacked play that can generate attractive returns in a low-price environment,” Woods continued.