Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams for $2.7 billion

Noble Energy has agreed to purchase West Texas oil producer Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in cash and stock, the company said Monday.

It’s part of the Houston oil producer’s efforts to expand its operation in the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Noble expects to close the deal for Midland, Texas-based Clayton Williams in the second quarter. The combined companies should have the second-largest acreage foothold in the southern part of the region, Noble chief executive David Stover said in a written statement.