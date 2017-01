Natural gas prices averaged out at their lowest level in nearly two decades, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Friday.

The Henry Hub national benchmark only averaged $2.49 per million British Thermal Units, a fraction of what prices were a decade ago when prices spiked at more than $12 per million BTUs.

“Warmer-than-normal temperatures for most of the year and changing natural gas demand were the main drivers of natural gas prices in 2016,” EIA said.