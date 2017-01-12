Senate sets Perry nomination hearing for Jan. 19

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee announced Thursday it would hold a nomination hearing for former Texas Governor Rick Perry next Thursday, the day before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trump has nominated Perry to be his Secretary of Energy.

After his failed presidential runs in 2012 and 2016, along with recent performances on Dancing with the Stars, Perry had seemed to be moving on from politics.

But the three-term governor, who looked to oil and gas and wind energy as job creators while in office, found a like mind in Trump.

To read more about Perry’s chances to win the nomination and history in Texas, click here.

The committee is also scheduled to hold nomination hearing for Interior Secretary nominee Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., on Tuesday.