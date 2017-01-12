Multifuels Midstream Group acquires Central Texas pipeline system

Houston-based Multifuels Midstream Group LLC has purchased a Central Texas gas pipeline system.

Multifuels recently acquired the 124-mile pipeline from “a large publicly traded Master Limited Partnership,” according to a company statement.

The company plans to refresh segments with new pipe and build new interconnects by late 2018 along the system, which will serve customers along the south-central Texas corridor stretching from Bastrop to Hallettsville.

Multifuels Midstream Group is owned by Warren Equity Partners.