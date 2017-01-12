Anadarko to sell Eagle Ford assets for $2.3 billion
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will collect $2.3 billion selling properties in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, as it reroutes cash to more profitable oil fields, the company said Thursday.
The Woodlands-based oil explorer will sell 155,000 net acres in Dimmit and Webb Counties, regions where the company pumped 45,000 barrels of oil a day and 131 million cubic feet of natural gas a day.
Anadarko CEO Al Walker said the deal gives the company flexibility to keep parking cash in more economic fields in the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the deep water regions in the Gulf of Mexico.
The sale to Houston oil producer Sanchez Energy Corp. and private equity firm Blackstone Group is expected to close in the first quarter. John Christiansen, a spokesman for Anadarko, said the acreage represents the entirety of its oil and gas-producing assets in the Eagle Ford, though it still operates midstream assets there through a subsidiary, Western Gas Partners.
Take a by the numbers look at how the oil crash has shaken the Texas economy.
A drilling rig is seen near Kennedy, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2012.
Take a by the numbers look at how the oil crash has shaken the Texas economy.
Photo: Eric Gay / AP
A drilling rig is seen near Kennedy, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2012.
12 million.
Amount of square feet of sublease space available since the oil bust, double Houston's 10-year historical average, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.
12 million.
Amount of square feet of sublease space available since the oil bust, double Houston's 10-year historical average, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.
$26
That's been the bottom for a price-per-barrel for oil in this bust. It was reached Feb. 11, 2016. Oil has more recently been trading around $45 a barrel.
$26
That's been the bottom for a price-per-barrel for oil in this bust. It was reached Feb. 11, 2016. Oil has more recently been trading around $45 a barrel.
$145.29
A barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude sold for $145.29 in July 2008.
$145.29
A barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude sold for $145.29 in July 2008.
58
Nearly 175 North American oil companies and service providers, about half based in Texas, have declared bankruptcy since the start of 2015, according to Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone.
58
Nearly 175 North American oil companies and service providers, about half based in Texas, have declared bankruptcy since the start of 2015, according to Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone.
$6.48 billion
That's BP's reported losses in 2015, compared with a profit of $3.78 billion in 2014 — before plummeting oil prices began taking their full toll.
$6.48 billion
That's BP's reported losses in 2015, compared with a profit of $3.78 billion in 2014 — before plummeting oil prices began taking their full toll.
$2.78 billion
Exxon Mobil’s profit of $2.78 billion was down from $6.57 billion the year before. Its exploration and production business lost $538 million in the United States, though its total global upstream earnings for the quarter were $857 million. For all of 2015, the company’s net income of $16.2 billion was roughly half that of 2014. less
$2.78 billion
Exxon Mobil’s profit of $2.78 billion was down from $6.57 billion the year before. Its exploration and production business lost $538 million in the United States, though its total global ... more
$2.9 billion
Linn Energy, a Houston-based oil and gas producer, had $2.9 billion in debt when it sought bankruptcy protection to allow a reorganization. It was one of the biggest debtors in the oil business to file this year. less
$2.9 billion
Linn Energy, a Houston-based oil and gas producer, had $2.9 billion in debt when it sought bankruptcy protection to allow a reorganization. It was one of the biggest debtors in the oil business ... more
$14 billion
According to Haynes & Boone law firm, 93 oil field services companies carried a debt of $14 billion into bankruptcy court and the average debt of these cases is more than $151 million.
$14 billion
According to Haynes & Boone law firm, 93 oil field services companies carried a debt of $14 billion into bankruptcy court and the average debt of these cases is more than $151 million.
$10.7 billion
Royal Dutch Shell saw its adjusted earnings for 2015 fall more than 50%, to about $10.7 billion from more than $22 billion in 2014.
$10.7 billion
Royal Dutch Shell saw its adjusted earnings for 2015 fall more than 50%, to about $10.7 billion from more than $22 billion in 2014.
$21 a share
Exxon Mobil saw $104.21 on June 29, 2014, just before the oil price collapse to $83.83 the closing price on Sept. 19, 2016. That's a swing of almost $21 a share for one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. less
$21 a share
Exxon Mobil saw $104.21 on June 29, 2014, just before the oil price collapse to $83.83 the closing price on Sept. 19, 2016. That's a swing of almost $21 a share for one of the world's largest oil ... more
$9.4 billion
Oil and gas businessmen such as Harold Hamm lost big in the oil bust. Hamm, a key player in the Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, saw his net worth drop from $18.7 billion in September 2014 to $9.3 billion in 2015 - a drop of $9.4 billion, according to an estimate by Forbes. As of June 2016, Hamm was the 98th richest person in the world with an estimated worth of $11.3 billion. less
$9.4 billion
Oil and gas businessmen such as Harold Hamm lost big in the oil bust. Hamm, a key player in the Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, saw his net worth drop from $18.7 billion in September 2014 ... more
350,000
By mid-2016, layoffs worldwide had hit the oil industry hard. More than 350,000 people had lost their oil industry-based jobs as companies shed workers. In Texas, 99,000 jobs tied directly and indirectly to the oil patch were eliminated between the price collapse in 2014 and mid-2016. "We're still losing big chunks of jobs with each passing month, "Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist, told The Houston Chronicle. less
350,000
By mid-2016, layoffs worldwide had hit the oil industry hard. More than 350,000 people had lost their oil industry-based jobs as companies shed workers. In Texas, 99,000 jobs tied directly and ... more
50 percent
Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy giant, has seen stock value fall from $42 a share in 2015 to 22.02 as of Sept. 20, 2016 - a 50 percent drop in value.
50 percent
Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy giant, has seen stock value fall from $42 a share in 2015 to 22.02 as of Sept. 20, 2016 - a 50 percent drop in value.
$800 million
In parts of the Eagle Ford area, mineral values have dropped dramatically as oil prices have fallen. In DeWitt County, almost smack in the middle of the stretch, officials saw mineral values fall from $5.8 billion in 2014 to $5 billion in 2015. less
$800 million
In parts of the Eagle Ford area, mineral values have dropped dramatically as oil prices have fallen. In DeWitt County, almost smack in the middle of the stretch, officials saw mineral values fall ... more