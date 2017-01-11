Tillerson begins testimony in secretary of state confirmation hearings

Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, began testifying this morning in Senate hearings as he seeks confirmation as secretary of state, expected to tell the Foreign Relations Committee that Russia remains a threat to the United States.

Tillerson, who did business Russia and its president, Vladmir Putin, will need to convince senators that he can adjust his mindset from that of the profit-seeking CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and truly separate himself from the corporation where he worked for more than 40 years.

Tillerson led Exxon Mobil for more than a decade. On the surface, his work there would appear similar to that of a diplomat’s, jetting around the world to meet with heads of state and engage in contentious and tense negotiations. Only at Exxon, international affairs – whether it be armed conflict in West Africa or a new government in Japan – is viewed through the lens of oil, how events affect demand for petroleum and the company’s ability to produce it.

At the University of Texas in Austin last year, Tillerson made clear the contrast when he discussed dealings with world leaders, including Putin – a contentious point on his résumé for senators from both sides of the aisle.

“I have a very close relationship with (Putin). I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, but he understands I’m a businessman and our company has invested a lot of money in Russia,” Tillerson said in February. “One of the things I learned early on when I began to work overseas on foreign assignments was to make sure host governments, whether it’s Russia or Yemen or wherever, understand I’m not the U.S. government.

“I’m not here to defend it, nor am I here to criticize it. I’m a businessman, and you’d be surprised how many times I’ve had to have that conversation with heads of state.”

In prepared remarks, Tillerson said that European nations in the NATO alliance are right be alarmed at Russia and its aggressive moves in recent years, which included the annexation of Crimea, a former Ukrainian province, and incursions in Ukraine and another former Soviet Republic, Georga. At the same time, Tillerson, 64, blamed a lack U.S. leadership for Russia’s resurgence, citing “weak or mixed signals with ‘red lines’ that turned into green lights.”

In his testimony, Tillerson says Russia has acted against U.S. interests and urges an “open and frank dialogue” so that “we know how to chart our own course.” But he makes no mention of U.S. intelligence findings that Russia hacked into last year’s presidential campaign, leaking documents in what the spy agencies say became an effort to help Trump win. Russia has denied responsibility for the hacking.

Tillerson says he is trying to explain what he calls Trump’s “bold new commitment” to advancing U.S. priorities abroad. At the same time, the speech charts a foreign policy vision that differs with Trump’s in important ways. Tillerson says the world risks plunging “deeper into confusion and danger” without American leadership, while Trump has cast the U.S. as overextended and in need of an “America First” policy.

In an implicit criticism of President Barack Obama’s policies, Tillerson paints a portrait of a U.S. government that has abrogated its leadership position in the world and no longer lives up to its commitments. Citing his time in the Boy Scouts — he was an Eagle Scout and went on to lead the organization — he says the U.S. must abide by the phrase the Boy Scouts cherish: “On my honor.”

Bloomberg News contributed.