Coats Rose adds three lawyers to energy practice

Houston based law firm Coats Rose added three new oil and gas lawyers to its office in Houston. All three came from the Fort Worth-based firm Shannon, Gracey, Ratliff & Miller that closed at the end of the year.

Roger D. Scales, who received his law degree from the South Texas College of Law, will head the oil and gas section for Coats Rose. Joining the firm as associates includes Dan G. Blake, Jr., who received his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law, and Jeffrey W. Hodges, who graduated from Texas Wesleyan School of Law (now Texas A&M University School of Law).

Coats Rose, which also has offices in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and New Orleans, has been planning to expand its oil and gas practice. It saw an opening this year with projections showing growth, including an increase in demand for energy-related legal services.