Additions to renewable energy capacity expected to dominate

The U.S. Department of Energy predicts that renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power, will have made the biggest contribution to electricity capacity in 2016, when all the data is in.

The agency expects that additions to electric capacity during the fourth quarter will account for more than half of all added electricity for the third year running.

Timing for federal, state and local tax incentives means that planned renewable projects typically come online at the end of the year, and in 2016, nearly 60 percent of the planned projects were set to power up at the end of the year.

Most of the nation’s renewable power comes from the West, where solar power dominates, followed by hydroelectric power, according to the EIA. Wind power is also a major source of renewable energy around the country, and is more evenly spread across other regions.