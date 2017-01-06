Apache taps two new zones in Alpine High

Apache Corp. has released results from oil and gas wells targeting two new zones in Alpine High — and the results are good, analysts said on Friday.

The new wells tapped shallower layers, the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp, which are expected to have more oil and less natural gas than the deeper formations announced in September.

Apache, based in Houston, announced the Alpine High discovery on Sept. 7. The field covers 350,000 acres along a southern strip of Reeves County near the Davis Mountains, in the prolific Permian Basin’s western lobe, called the Delaware.

The company estimated then that two deep layers of rock under Alpine High, the Barnett and Woodford, hold more than 3 billion barrels of oil and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas — the equivalent of 15 billion barrels of oil — one of the biggest finds of the decade.

But it also said that there may be more oil in other layers.

An investors presentation Apache posted on Thursday shows the company is beginning to estimate how much oil and gas can be recovered in two other layers. One well, which the company named Mont Blanc 2H, was producing more than 1,100 barrels of oil and gas per day out of the Bone Spring formation, with 77 percent of the production in oil. The other, Redwood 1P, hit the Wolfcamp, and was pumping 1,450 barrels a day, 48 percent oil.

The output impressed at least one investment bank, Piper Jaffray & Co., which lauded the results in a Friday morning report.

Apache is now running four rigs at Alpine High and building its main pipeline through the Balmorhea area.

Apache stock dipped 60 cents to $62.67 in early trading on Friday.