Drillers cap record year for stock sales with December surge

Wall Street investors poured cash into nine U.S. shale drillers that issued new shares in December, the industry’s most active month in a record year for such offerings.

As OPEC struck international deals to curb oil production and crude prices surged last month, Diamondback Energy, Gulfport Energy Corp. and other U.S. drillers raised $3.3 billion, the fourth-highest monthly sum in 2016.

For the first time, some of the firms raising money, including Ring Energy and Matador Resources, both of Texas, said they’d use a portion of the proceeds to support capital investments in 2017. It’s a sign drillers are preparing for a more active year in 2017 after the oil bust held back industry activity for more than two years.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see another wave of this (raising cash to fill 2017 budget gaps) in January,” said Jason Wangler, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities in Houston, noting dozens of small and mid-sized oil drillers will put out annual capital budgets in the next few weeks.