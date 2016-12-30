Rig count inches higher during holidays

The number of rigs drilling for oil jumped up slightly this week even during the holiday slowdown as energy companies respond to higher oil prices.

Small gains in both Texas’ Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale led the way for the national growth with two rigs added in both regions. The overall rig count grew by five this week, including three rigs seeking oil and two primarily drilling for natural gas, according to weekly data collected by the Houston-based Baker Hughes oilfield services firm.

The total rig count is now at 658 rigs, up from an all-time low of 404 rigs in May, according to data from the Baker Hughes oil field services firm. Of the total tally, 525 of them are primarily drilling for oil.

The Permian now accounts for 264 rigs, which equates to more than 50 percent of all the nation’s oil rigs. The next most active area is Texas’ Eagle Ford shale with just 46 rigs, according to the Baker Hughes data.

Despite this week’s jump, the oil rig count is down 67 percent from its peak of 1,609 in October 2014, before oil prices began plummeting.

The price of crude oil has since rebounded in recent weeks and is now hovering just below $54 a barrel on Friday. The price of U.S. oil hit a low $26.21 on Feb. 11.