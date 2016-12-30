Brent oil makes 1st annual gain in 4 years before OPEC cuts

Brent oil, the global benchmark, is headed for its first annual advance in four years before supply cuts from OPEC and other producing nations next month intended to stabilize the market and reduce swelling global inventories.

Futures dropped 0.2 percent in London, trimming this year’s increase to 52 percent. U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly expanded for a second week with a gain of 614,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration reported Thursday. The latest data on U.S. drilling from Baker Hughes Inc. is due Friday, after the number of active oil rigs increased by 82 in the eight weeks to Dec. 23.

Oil is set for its biggest annual gain since 2009 as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 other nations push ahead with a plan to cut output. While they have managed to buoy sentiment and lift prices from below $30 a barrel early this year, the rising number of rigs in the U.S. and the possibility of members not sticking to output targets are a risk. U.S. inventories remain at the highest seasonal level in more than three decades.

“2016 was a dramatic oil year,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets. “2016 started very bearishly and ended very bullishly. 2017 is likely to be the opposite, but not quite as dramatic.”

Brent for March settlement dropped 9 cents to $56.76 barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange as of 11:24 a.m. local time. The February contract expired Thursday after losing 8 cents to $56.14. Total volume traded was about 63 percent below the 100-day average.

U.S. stockpiles

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery was up 5 cents to $53.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 29 cents to $53.77 on Thursday. Prices are up 45 percent this year.

The 614,000-barrel increase in U.S. crude inventories last week compared with a 1.5 million-barrel decline forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, while American Petroleum Institute data showed a 4.2 million-barrel expansion. Crude production dropped for a second week, while stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI and the nation’s biggest oil-storage hub, grew by 172,000 barrels to 66.4 million.