Shell Midstream Partners acquires stakes in Gulf of Mexico pipelines

Shell Midstream Partners has acquired stakes in three companies that operate Gulf of Mexico oil and gas pipelines.

The Houston-based company’s board of directors has approved buying 10 percent interests in Proteus Oil Pipeline Co., and Endymion Oil Pipeline Co., and a 1 percent interest in Cleopatra Gas Gathering Co.

Proteus has a crude oil pipeline that pulses at a capacity of 425,000 barrels per day in the Mississippi Canyon region of the Gulf and is tied to Noble Energy’s Big Bend and Dantzler fields.

The Endymion line runs for 89 miles through the Mississippi Canyon area region and connects to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port storage terminal. The oil pipeline has a capacity of 425,000 barrels per day.

The 115-mile-long Cleopatra gas pipeline links five drilling platforms and soon will connect with a sixth platform, which is under construction.

The new interests help position Shell Midstream Partners to benefit from new discoveries in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, CEO John Hollowell said in a statement.

“This acquisition builds builds on our corridor pipeline strategy in the Gulf of Mexico,” Hollowell said. “Our sponsor, Shell Pipeline Co., is currently building the Mattox pipeline to serve the recently sanctioned Appomattox platform. Proteus and Endymion will connect the Mattox pipeline to onshore markets, creating a new corridor line, which will transport all of Appomattox’s volumes once it comes online toward the end of the decade.”