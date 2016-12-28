Activists already heading to West Texas protest camp

Activists are opening a third protest camp in West Texas.

A group of conservationists and ranchers are working with a Texas American Indian advocacy group to open a camp on 20 acres near the ghost town of Casa Piedra, close to Big Bend Ranch State Park, targeting Energy Transfer Partners’ Trans-Pecos gas pipeline, which cuts through the region.

The Society of Native Nations, out of San Antonio, was instrumental in the North Dakota protests at Standing Rock. The Big Bend Defense Coalition asked the society to help open the camp.

The two groups have named it Two Rivers and expect 200 to 300 over the next month or so. It opens on Friday.

“We have people coming in from North Dakota already,” said Frankie Orona, executive director of the Society of Native Nations. “We have to open up this weekend.”

It is the third camp announced recently. The other two are in Alpine and Toyahvale, home to the famous pool and springs of Balmorhea State Park.

