A highlight of 2016: geologist finds dinosaur fossil in the Eagle Ford

As state geologists and engineers roam Texas’ shale plays, they see more than oil derricks–they might come across wild horses, rare birds or even a dinosaur. At least that was the year’s highlight for James Harcourt, a petroleum geologist with the Railroad Commission of Texas, who found a dinosaur fossil in the Eagle Ford Shale earlier this year.

The Railroad Commission, the state’s regulator of oil and gas, published Harcourt’s photo in a year-end report released last week. Amid photos of snakes, sunsets and spectacularly flowering cacti, the photo of a large dinosaur bone trapped in limestone stands out.

While doing a field study in an ancient river bed outside of Del Rio, southwest of San Antonio along the Mexican border, Harcourt and a group of petroleum geologists found an ichthyosaurus, a dolphin-like creature with long, toothy jaws. It’s likely from the Cretaceous period, which ended more than 65 million years ago.

It’s also far from the only fossil to show up in the area, which has over the years revealed a host of fossilized sea-creatures that date from the Eagle Ford’s underwater formation.

A typical ichthyosaurus could have been more than six feet long. Harcourt’s discovery was broken into three pieces — the jaws, spine, and ribs. Next to it Harcourt also found a fossilized ammonite, an ancient octopus-like mollusk with a curled shell.