Gas prices in Houston rise again

Average gasoline prices in Houston rose another three cents over the leak, following the steady climb in crude oil prices, according to the website GasBuddy. com,

Gasoline averaged $2.05 cents in the Houston area Tuesday, up from $2.02 a week ago, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices and refining activity. Gas prices are up 16 cents from a month ago, just before OPEC nations agreed to a production freeze that pushed up crude prices, and 32 cents a year ago, when crude prices were collapsing. Nationally, a gallon of gas averaged $2.28 a gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, 17 cents from a month ago, and 28 cents a year earlier.

Crude was trading above $53 a barrel in New York Tuesday morning. Crude has risen 18 percent since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day on Nov. 30,

Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, light trading in commodities markets during the holiday week should slow the recent jump in crude and gasoline prices.

“Expect the aggressive escalation that we saw for retail gasoline prices through much of December to stall out in the final week of the year,” he said.