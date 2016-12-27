Complaints against Texas utilities lowest since 2002

Texans appear more satisfied with their utilities as complaints have dropped to an all-time low in the era of deregulated electricity, according to a consumer advocacy group.

Customer complaints against Texas utilities were at the lowest since the state deregulated the power industry in 2002, according to the analysis by the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power. The nonprofit counted 4,835 complaints filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which regulates the state’s utilities by overseeing electricity rate increases, customer service and advertising.

Complaints reached a peak of more than 17,000 in 2003, the year after deregulation went into effect for most of the state, allowing Texas customers to choose their power supplier.

The coalition attributes the drop in complaints mainly to low electricity rates and customers’ growing familiarity with the deregulated system. Complaint-driven refunds also dipped this year as compared to previous years. This year, the PUC refunded customers a total of $276,770, less than half of the total refunds given in 2014 and 2015, according to the coalition’s analysis.