Carbon capture market could be worth close to $9 billion by 2025

As we wrote about in today’s Houston’ Chronicle, policy makers and some in the energy and industrial sectors are starting to get interested in the prospect of turning carbon dioxide from a liability into a money maker.

Well one market research firm has done some math and is estimating that by 2025 the carbon capture and storage market could be worth “more than $8.75 billion,” according to a report today in Hydrocarbon Engineering.

Grand View Research, Inc. is predicting that market will be driven largely by carbon demand from the oil sector, which pumps CO2 into older fields to increase production in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. That market alone should be worth close to $6.2 billion a year by 2025, the firm says.

“Depleting oil reserves globally coupled with heavy dependence on crude oil imports mainly in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be one of the major reasons driving the demand for EOR activities globally,” the report reads.