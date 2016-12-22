Southern Power acquires two Texas wind farms

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Co., has expanded its renewable energy holdings with the acquisition of two Texas wind farms.

The energy company has acquired the Salt Fork Wind Facility — a 174-megawatt, 87-turbine wind farm in Donley County, east of Amarillo — and the 126-megawatt, 52-turbine Tyler Bluff Wind Facility along the Red River about 70 miles north of Fort Worth, according to a company announcement.

“Southern Power is committed to strategically growing our wind generation portfolio,” company president and CEO Buzz Miller said in a statement. “We are proud to add our second and third Texas wind facilities as we continue to help meet the energy needs of our customers.”

Parent company Southern Co. now owns facilities that combined generate more than 1,000 megawatts of wind power.

Southern Power generates more than 12,300 megawatts of power for customers in 11 states including Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.