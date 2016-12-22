National Oilwell Varco to build pipe plant in Saudi Arabia

Equipment is housed at National Oilwell Varco's distribution center in La Porte, Texas. (NOV)
National Oilwell Varco’s new composite pipe manufacturing plant should begin operations in early 2018, the Houston-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer said.

The pipe facility will produce spoolable and jointed high-pressure line pipe in Dammam, a port city and oil industry manufacturing hub along the Persian Gulf coast.

The plant will be an expansion of National Oilwell Varco’s fiber glass systems unit, according to a company statement.

“Our decision to localize manufacturing operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrates our commitment to provide industry-leading products and services for our customer base in the Middle East,” chairman, president and CEO Clay Williams said in a statement.

“We have collaborated with key regional clients who recognize the benefits of composite line pipe in critical, high-pressure oil and gas applications and who value NOV’s strong regional presence,” Williams continued.

