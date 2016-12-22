National Oilwell Varco to build pipe plant in Saudi Arabia

National Oilwell Varco’s new composite pipe manufacturing plant should begin operations in early 2018, the Houston-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer said.

The pipe facility will produce spoolable and jointed high-pressure line pipe in Dammam, a port city and oil industry manufacturing hub along the Persian Gulf coast.

The plant will be an expansion of National Oilwell Varco’s fiber glass systems unit, according to a company statement.

“Our decision to localize manufacturing operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrates our commitment to provide industry-leading products and services for our customer base in the Middle East,” chairman, president and CEO Clay Williams said in a statement.

“We have collaborated with key regional clients who recognize the benefits of composite line pipe in critical, high-pressure oil and gas applications and who value NOV’s strong regional presence,” Williams continued.