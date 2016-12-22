Harvest Natural Resources agrees to sell Gabon interests

A subsidiary of Harvest Natural Resources, Inc., has agreed to sell off all of its Gabon oil and gas interests to a Singapore company for $32 million.

Singaporean company BW Energy Gabon Pte. Ltd. will acquire all of HNR Energia B.V.’s stake in a production contract on 210,000 acres off the coast of the West African country.

The sale was unanimously approved by Houston-based Harvest’s board of directors. It is still subject to approval by the company’s shareholders and the Gabonese government.

Harvest’s board also will begin formally planning the company’s dissolution, which must be approved by stockholders, the company announced.

The Gabon sale marks another attempt to abandon a major chunk of the financially struggling company’s holdings in recent years.

This past June sold its Venezuelan interests for $100 million to an Italian-Venezuelan consortium after it original $275 million deal was blocked by the Venezuelan government.

Prior to Venezuela, the Indonesian government rejected Harvest’s offer to sell its assets to that country’s state-owned oil company, Pertamina.