Four NRG Energy plants switch from coal to natural gas

Four coal-fire power plants owned by Houston-based NRG Energy have been turned into natural gas plants, the company said this week.

In recent years, plummeting natural gas prices, environmental regulations and economics have made coal-fired power plants more expensive to run and maintain. The four power plants are in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Louisiana, and they collectively can generate more than 2,780 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than two million average homes.

Elsewhere, in an effort to keep costs low, NRG has also started shopping for cheaper, and cleaner coal. This year the company cancelled at contract with the Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal Company, which owns the Jewett coal mine north of Houston.

Texas’ coal, known as “dirty coal,” is more expensive to mine and burns more carbon. Instead, NRG will be buying coal from the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The Jewett coal mine is scheduled to shut down after NRG’s contract expires on Dec. 31.