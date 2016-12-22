Analysts: Crude stock growth more than balanced by strong demand

The growth of U.S. crude stockpiles surprised analysts on Wednesday. But that shouldn’t matter, they said on Thursday: A “massive” petroleum draw more than offset the surprising crude inventory growth.

The Department of Energy reported on Wednesday that U.S. oil producers added 2.3 million barrels of crude to commercial inventories during the past week, a departure from recent weeks, during which stocks had fallen, and a surprise for analysts. The American Petroleum Institute, for instance, estimated a dip of more than 4 million barrels. Such news would typically drive up oil prices.

But on Thursday, analysts noted that the gain in crude stocks was counterbalanced by a 14-million-barrel draw in total petroleum: gasoline, distillate and other products.

RELATED: Crude stocks seesaw, rise this week

And that means this week’s reported growth in crude is actually having the opposite effect, and continuing to reduce the glut of crude oil on the market, they said.

Analysts at the investment bank Piper Jaffray called it a “huge positive swing.”

Still, the ride’s not over. “Expect volatile inventory numbers into year end,” reported analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt.

Crude settled on Wednesday at $52.49, up 26 cents.