Energy secretary says Trump request on climate change names “not appropriate”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz criticized a request by President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team to hand over the names of federal employees who worked on climate change issues as “not appropriate.”

“I know that the both career staff at the Department and from the national labs, let’s say some of the questions led them to be rather unsettled. So I decided that it was simply best we are not going to get into names of individuals,” Moniz said in an interview this week. “Those particular questions we felt were not appropriate.”

The energy secretary’s comments come a week after top Democrats in Congress accused the Trump administration of attempting to intimidate federal scientists through a 75-point questionnaire that included the climate change question.

An official with the Trump transition team told CNN the questionnaire had been mistake and said the employee responsible had been “counseled.”

Outside the questionnaire, Moniz said his department was “cooperating very, very well with the [Trump] transition team.” He added he had extended personal invitations to Trump officials to join in meetings with CEOs of energy companies and the heads of the department’s 17 national labs.

“We are going above and beyond,” he said.

Under the Obama administration, the Energy Department has invested heavily in research into low carbon forms of energy from solar panels to carbon capture. But the future of such work has fallen into question since the election last month.

On the campaign trail Trump expressed skepticism about the validity of climate change research and said he planned to grow fossil fuel production in the United States. But since winning his unexpected victory over Hillary Clinton, Trump has said he is “keeping an open mind” on whether or not to pull the United States from the Paris climate change agreement, agreed to by close to 200 world leaders last year.