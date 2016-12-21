Crude stocks seesaw, surprise analysts, and rise this week

U.S. oil producers added 2.3 million barrels of crude to commercial inventories during the past week, according to new Energy Department data, a surprise for analysts and departure from recent weeks, during which stocks had fallen.

Crude inventories held 485.4 million barrels at the end of last week, a rise of 0.5 percent, the department said, but still stood far lower than last summer, when the glut rose over 520 million barrels, driving down crude prices.

Analysts, however, had forecast a large draw in crude. The American Petroleum Institute even estimated a dip of more than 4 million barrels.

The Energy Department called the new figures “at the upper limit of the average range for this time of year.”

Motor gasoline inventories dipped by 1.3 million barrels, but are still well abbove the upper limit of average. Distillate fuel and propane stocks also fell. Total commercial petroleum holdings decreased by 11.9 million barrels.