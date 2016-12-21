Anadarko sells Marcellus Shale assets

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. announced Wednesday that it plans by spring to close the $1.24 billion sale of 195,000 net acres in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale.

The acreage includes operated and non-operated assets and the region churned out sales volumes of about 470 million cubic feet per day, according to Anadarko. The sale region does not include midstream assets owned through Anadarko’s master limited partnership, Western Gas Partners.

Alta Marcellus Development, which is a subsidiary of Alta Resources Development, will purchase the assets.

“With this transaction, we have announced or closed monetizations totaling well in excess of $5 billion in 2016, while principally focusing Anadarko’s U.S. onshore activities on our world-class, oil-levered assets in the Delaware and DJ basins,” Anadarko chairman, president and CEO Al Walker said in a statement.