National Oilwell Varco completes purchase of Fjords Processing

Oil and gas drilling equipment manufacturer National Oilwell Varco has completed its purchase of a Norwegian processing systems supplier.

Oslo, Norway-based Fjords Processing has been sold to National Oilwell Varco, according to Akastor ASA, Fjords’ former parent company. At time of the October announcement that a deal had been reached, the transaction was valued at about $138 million.

“Fjords Processing has a long rich history of developing and providing innovative technologies related to separation, water treatment, and oil and gas processing solutions,” National Oilwell Varco president and CEO Clay Williams said in a statement.

Fjords has 500 employees in 12 countries — a global footprint it grew as a subsidiary of Akastor.

With the acquisition, National Oilwell Varco now provides engineering design, manufacturing and customer support for its sold equipment, according to a company statement.