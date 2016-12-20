KLR to combine with Tema Oil and Gas, take company public

West Texas’ popular Delaware Basin is about to get busier.

A public affiliate of the investment bank KLR Group is combining with a portion of the Houston-based Tema Oil and Gas Co. and focusing on the Delaware, KLR and Tema announced on Tuesday.

The new company, to be renamed Rosehill Resources and publicly traded under the ticker ROSE, will “significantly accelerate” drilling on Tema’s acreage in the Delaware, the announcement said, and also buy other Delaware-focused companies.

Rosehill will issue $95 million in stock. KLR will buy about 40 percent of the equity for $35 million, assume $55 million in debt and contribute some cash.

Tema’s current owner, the Baltimore-based holding and investment company Rosemore, will retain $310 million in equity and become Rosehill’s largest stockholder. KLR will seat two representatives on its board of directors.

Gary Hanna, chief executive of KLR affiliate KLR Energy, will serve as Rosehill’s chairman. Tema’s management team will serve at Rosehill. Tema President Alan Townsend will become CEO.

“Following the business combination, we will immediately begin to accelerate development of the Tema assets,” Townsend said in a statement, “while also pursuing focused acquisitions.”

KLR values the company at $445 million, and projects Rosehill will have $117 million in cash to fund its development plan.

Tema holds 4,771 acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, the companies said, with 70 million barrels of oil and gas reserves. The companies estimate Rosehill will have 200 potential drilling locations on current leases, including multiple underground layers stretching 3,000 feet in thickness. They expect oil and gas production to crest 6,000 barrels a day by January.

KLR Energy stockholders must approve the sale, expected to close in the first half of 2017.

Tema Oil and Gas will remain operating in several other fields in Texas, including some in Cochran, Crockett, and Val Verde Counties.