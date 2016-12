Goodrich Petroleum Corp.’s board of directors have approved a preliminary capital expenditure budget for 2017.

The board approved $40 million for development in the Haynesville Shale, which stretches across northern Louisiana. The budget is subject to quarterly changes, according to a company statement.

The budget calls for 12 to 16 gross wells and three to four net wells.

Houston-based Goodrich is active in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Tuscaloosa shale plays.