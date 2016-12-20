Apex International adds to leadership team

Apex International Energy has added veteran exploration and banking professionals to its leadership team as it pursues developments in Egypt.

David A. Pivnik has been named vice president of exploration and new ventures. Pivnik most recently was with Occidental Petroleum Corp. in the Permian Basin, but has more than 25 years in exploration experience including a decade discovering new Egyptian oil fields, according to the company.

Amr Diab is the company’s new non-executive director. Diab has an investment and banking background, with more than 20 years of experience. Diab comes to Apex from Morgan Stanley International, where he once was that company’s investment banking co-head for the Middle East and North Africa.

Apex International Energy formed earlier in 2016 and has bases in Houston and Cairo. The company recently was awarded 1.7 million acres in Egypt’s Western Desert, and Apex has announced it will invest $27.4 million for the first phase of exploration in that region.