A U.S. energy regulator filed his letter of resignation on Thursday. And with that letter, he may ha... ...
-
FERC commissioner resigns after Trump replaces him as chairman
FERC commissioner resigns after Trump replaces him as chairman
-
Solar energy workers account for most U.S. electricity jobs
Solar energy workers account for most U.S. electricity jobs
-
Drillers face $43 billion cash shortfall in 2017, study says
Drillers face $43 billion cash shortfall in 2017, study says
-
Market Currents: OPEC hits the brakes
Market Currents: OPEC hits the brakes
-
Protests planned against Warren, Texas Parks
Protests planned against Warren, Texas Parks
-
Baker Hughes posts $417 million loss as it prepares for GE merger
Baker Hughes posts $417 million loss as it prepares for GE merger
-
Texas added energy jobs in November for first time in two years
Texas added energy jobs in November for first time in two years
-
Halcon Energy sells Eagle Ford rights
Halcon Energy sells Eagle Ford rights
-
Texas Senate, House disagree over how to fund the Railroad Commission
Texas Senate, House disagree over how to fund the Railroad Commission
-
Market Currents: North American drilling activity picking up
Market Currents: North American drilling activity picking up
-
OPEC, IEA chiefs to speak at IHS CERAWeek in Houston
OPEC, IEA chiefs to speak at IHS CERAWeek in Houston
-
BP Outlook: World projected to fall far short of Paris climate accord
BP Outlook: World projected to fall far short of Paris climate accord
-
Exxon praises Paris Agreement in signal to Trump
Exxon praises Paris Agreement in signal to Trump
-
Petroleum supplies rise, demand slips
Petroleum supplies rise, demand slips
-
Plains All American buys Permian pipeline for $1.2 billion
Plains All American buys Permian pipeline for $1.2 billion