With Donald Trump set to enter the White House in January and populists on the march across Europe,... ...
For investors seeking safe harbor in 2017, how about oil?
Technip, FMC plan to complete merger Jan. 16
Energy firms improve outlook, despite OPEC doubts
Oil inventory levels rise in Gulf Coast and Midwest
Carbon emissions in 2016 expected to be lowest since 1992
Shale drillers to move cautiously as oil prices rise
Rising oil prices could spur energy IPOs next year
Shell Midstream Partners acquires stakes in Gulf of Mexico pipelines
Activists already heading to West Texas protest camp
Geologist finds ancient reptile fossil in the Eagle Ford
With planned OPEC cuts soon to start, oil rally advances
First “very large ethane carrier” ships ethane out of Houston
Activists to open oil drilling protest camp near Balmorhea
Complaints against Texas utilities lowest since 2002
Carbon capture market could be worth close to $9 billion by 2025
